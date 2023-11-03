On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Scottsboro High School will host Decatur High School.

Decatur vs. Scottsboro Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Douglas High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Asbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brewer High School