On Friday, November 3, starting at 7:00 PM CT, North Sand Mountain High School will meet Douglas High School in Higdon, AL.

Douglas vs. North Sand Mtn. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Asbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Albertville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Boaz, AL

Boaz, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

