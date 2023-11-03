Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Holy Spirit Catholic High School vs. Fayetteville High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have an exciting high school clash in Sylacauga, AL on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Fayetteville High School hosting Holy Spirit Catholic High School.
Holy Spirit vs. Fayetteville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Talladega County Games This Week
Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Munford High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Ashville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Alpine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Northport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
