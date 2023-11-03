We have an exciting high school clash in Sylacauga, AL on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Fayetteville High School hosting Holy Spirit Catholic High School.

Holy Spirit vs. Fayetteville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Munford High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3

5:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Demopolis, AL

Demopolis, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Irvington, AL

Irvington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

