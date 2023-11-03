Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Houston County High School vs. Kinston High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Kinston High School will host Houston County High School in a matchup between 1A teams.
Houston County vs. Kinston Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Coffee County Games This Week
Northside Methodist Academy at New Brockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games This Week
Providence Christian School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike County High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
