Isabella High School is on the road versus Keith Middle-High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Isabella vs. Keith Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Orrville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Jemison High School at Elmore County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Eclectic, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Verbena, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Marbury High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.