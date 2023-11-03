Florida High School Football: How to Stream the J.U. Blacksher High School vs. Jay High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, J.U. Blacksher High School is on the road versus Jay High School.
J.U. Blacksher vs. Jay Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Jay, FL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Santa Rosa County Games This Week
Gulf Breeze High School at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Monroe County Games This Week
Prattville Christian Academy at Monroe County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Monroeville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilcox Central High School at J. F. Shields High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
