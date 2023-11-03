On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Verbena High School will host Amelia Love Johnson High School in a game between 1A teams.

Johnson vs. Verbena Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Verbena, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Jemison High School at Elmore County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Eclectic, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Isabella High School at Keith Middle-High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Orrville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Marbury High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marengo County Games This Week

Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Demopolis, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

