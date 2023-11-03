Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Lincoln High School vs. Beauregard High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Beauregard High School will host Lincoln High School in 5A play on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln vs. Beauregard Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lee County Games This Week
Auburn High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Talladega County Games This Week
Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Munford High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Ashville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Alpine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
