A quarterfinal is up next for Lorenzo Sonego in the Moselle Open, and he will face Fabio Fognini. Sonego currently has the third-best odds at +550 to win this tournament at Les Arenes de Metz.

Sonego at the 2023 Moselle Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Sonego's Next Match

On Thursday, November 9 at 1:20 PM ET, Sonego will face Fognini in the quarterfinals, after defeating Abedallah Shelbayh 6-3, 7-5 in the previous round.

Sonego Stats

Sonego is coming off a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 215-ranked Shelbayh in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Sonego is 28-29 over the past year and is still looking for his first tournament victory.

In 18 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Sonego has gone 17-18.

Sonego, over the past year, has played 57 matches across all court types, and 25.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Sonego has played 35 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.2 games per match.

Sonego has won 18.9% of his return games and 81.2% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts, Sonego, over the past year, has claimed 81.5% of his service games and 17.7% of his return games.

