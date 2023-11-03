Elba High School will host McKenzie High School in 1A action on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

McKenzie vs. Elba Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

Northside Methodist Academy at New Brockton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: New Brockton, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Kinston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Kinston, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Butler County Games This Week

Greenville High School at Russell County High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Seale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Home School at Georgiana School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Georgiana, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

