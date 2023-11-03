Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Muscle Shoals High School vs. Sparkman High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 3 at 6:40 PM CT, Muscle Shoals High School plays away from home versus Sparkman High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muscle Shoals vs. Sparkman Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT
- Location: Harvest, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Plainview High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Huntsville , AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Market, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Colbert County Games This Week
Colbert County High School at Sulligent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Stulligent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
