Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There are 12 games on the NHL menu Thursday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed in this article.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Connor McDavid (Oilers) -105 to score
Oilers vs. Stars
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 6 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +100 to score
Wild vs. Devils
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 9 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +100 to score
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- Pastrnak's stats: 8 goals in 9 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +105 to score
Oilers vs. Stars
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 8 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- Matthews' stats: 7 goals in 9 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score
Capitals vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 8 games
Brayden Point (Lightning) +125 to score
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- Point's stats: 2 goals in 9 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +125 to score
Panthers vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- Tkachuk's stats: 1 goal in 8 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +135 to score
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- Kucherov's stats: 6 goals in 9 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +140 to score
Devils vs. Wild
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- Hughes' stats: 5 goals in 8 games
