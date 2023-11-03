Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Northside Methodist Academy vs. New Brockton High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, New Brockton High School will host Northside Methodist Academy in a clash between 3A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
NMA vs. New Brockton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Coffee County Games This Week
McKenzie High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games This Week
Providence Christian School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike County High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.