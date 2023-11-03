Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Pike County, Alabama this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Pike County High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.