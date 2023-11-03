Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Randolph County High School vs. Ranburne High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is an intriguing high school game -- Ranburne High School vs. Randolph County High School -- in Ranburne, AL on Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County vs. Ranburne Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Ranburne, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cleburne County Games This Week
Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.