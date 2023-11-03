Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Samson High School vs. Red Level High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup in Red Level, AL on Friday, November 3 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Red Level High School hosting Samson High School.
Samson vs. Red Level Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Red Level, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Covington County Games This Week
Providence Christian School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Home School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Geneva County Games This Week
Geneva County High School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
