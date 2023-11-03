Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Saraland High School vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saraland High School travels to face McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on Friday, November 3 at 6:30 PM CT, in 6A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saraland vs. McGill-Toolen Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mobile County Games This Week
Jackson High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Luke's Episcopal School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.