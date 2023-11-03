Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Shelby County, Alabama today? We have the information below.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calera High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
