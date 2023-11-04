The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Florida A&M Rattlers (7-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Louis Crews Stadium in a SWAC clash.

On offense, Alabama A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FCS by putting up 31.8 points per game. The Bulldogs rank 55th on defense (25.9 points allowed per game). Florida A&M ranks 63rd in the FCS with 357.3 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks third-best by giving up just 250.6 total yards per contest.

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Louis Crews Stadium

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

Alabama A&M Florida A&M 380.6 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.3 (64th) 266.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.6 (6th) 154.6 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.6 (89th) 226 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.6 (36th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Xaiver Lankford has thrown for 901 yards (112.6 ypg) to lead Alabama A&M, completing 56.4% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 301 rushing yards on 52 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Donovan Eaglin, has carried the ball 88 times for 448 yards (56 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Ryan Morrow has carried the ball 72 times for 387 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Terrell Gardner's team-leading 348 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 15 targets) with three touchdowns.

Cameron Young has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 347 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Keenan Hambrick has racked up 19 catches for 313 yards, an average of 39.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has compiled 1,866 yards on 58.3% passing while recording 15 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has run for 315 yards on 56 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jaquez Yant has rushed for 248 yards on 58 carries with two touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 369 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Marcus Riley has recorded 319 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Kamari Young's 12 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 271 yards and one touchdown.

