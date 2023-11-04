Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama is the setting for the Alabama State Hornets' (4-3) matchup against the Grambling Tigers (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

Alabama State owns the 99th-ranked offense this year (19.3 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with only 18 points allowed per game. With 382.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Grambling ranks 40th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 42nd, giving up 329.1 total yards per game.

Alabama State vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Alabama State vs. Grambling Key Statistics

Alabama State Grambling 298.4 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.9 (43rd) 273.4 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.1 (43rd) 116.7 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.6 (40th) 181.7 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.3 (51st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has thrown for 848 yards (121.1 ypg) to lead Alabama State, completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Won Howell, has carried the ball 70 times for 302 yards (43.1 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Dematrius Davis has carried the ball 44 times for 204 yards (29.1 per game).

Kisean Johnson's 553 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has totaled 39 receptions and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has hauled in 14 passes while averaging 27.1 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tyree Saunders has a total of 91 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has put up 1,734 passing yards, or 216.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.2% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Chance Williams has carried the ball 106 times for 649 yards, with six touchdowns.

Floyd Chalk IV has run for 449 yards across 93 carries, scoring seven touchdowns.

Antonio Jones has racked up 486 receiving yards on 32 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Lyndon Rash has 29 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 336 yards (42 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson has racked up 226 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

