The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) host an SEC showdown against the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by surrendering just 306.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 80th (366.6 yards per game). LSU's defense ranks 76th in the FBS with 26.5 points surrendered per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks best by posting 47.4 points per game.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Alabama vs. LSU Key Statistics

Alabama LSU 366.6 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 553 (1st) 306.4 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (79th) 147.1 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.9 (13th) 219.5 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.1 (3rd) 8 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (4th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,617 passing yards for Alabama, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 142 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 77 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has 569 rushing yards on 122 carries with four touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has racked up 339 yards on 67 carries, scoring one time.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 23 catches for 508 yards (63.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has caught 23 passes for 360 yards (45 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack has compiled 12 receptions for 218 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,574 yards (321.8 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 73.1% of his passes and recording 25 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 521 yards (65.1 ypg) on 91 carries with five touchdowns.

Logan Diggs is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 611 yards, or 76.4 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Malik Nabers' 981 receiving yards (122.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 56 catches on 81 targets with nine touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has 42 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 732 yards (91.5 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns this year.

Kyren Lacy has racked up 309 reciving yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or LSU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.