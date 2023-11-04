The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) will have their 22nd-ranked run defense on display versus the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) and the No. 13 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Crimson Tide are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 60.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. LSU matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 10 Odds

Alabama vs. LSU Betting Trends

Alabama has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

LSU has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 To Win the SEC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

