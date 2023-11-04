In the upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 36 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

