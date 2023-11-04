The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) square off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 15.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-15.5) 54.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-15.5) 54.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

South Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.