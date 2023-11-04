The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) square off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 15.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbia, South Carolina
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline
BetMGM South Carolina (-15.5) 54.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel South Carolina (-15.5) 54.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville State has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • South Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The South Carolina Gamecocks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

