Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) will square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans will attempt to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 34.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-3)
|34.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-3)
|34.5
|-152
|+126
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Nebraska has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Michigan State has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this year.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
Nebraska & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Nebraska
|To Win the Big Ten
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|Michigan State
|To Win the Big Ten
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
