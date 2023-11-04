The North Alabama Lions (3-6) meet a fellow UAC opponent when they visit the Central Arkansas Bears (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Braly Municipal Stadium.

North Alabama is compiling 25 points per game on offense (64th in the FCS), and ranks 97th on the other side of the ball with 31.2 points allowed per game. Central Arkansas' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 12th-best in the FCS with 441.8 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 321.9 total yards per game, which ranks 37th.

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

North Alabama Central Arkansas 421.2 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.8 (18th) 427.1 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.9 (37th) 175.9 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.1 (12th) 245.3 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.6 (45th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 2,068 yards, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 320 yards (35.6 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Demarcus Lacey, has carried the ball 114 times for 584 yards (64.9 per game), scoring three times.

Takairee Kenebrew's leads his squad with 528 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 34 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

David Florence has put up a 369-yard season so far, hauling in 34 passes on 35 targets.

Dakota Warfield's 27 catches are good enough for 343 yards and four touchdowns.

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain leads Central Arkansas with 1,768 yards on 166-of-257 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Shunderrick Powell has rushed for 882 yards on 109 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Darius Hale has taken 64 carries and totaled 355 yards with three touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes has registered 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 378 (47.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has one touchdown.

Myles Butler has put up a 375-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 27 targets.

Kylin James' 36 targets have resulted in 36 receptions for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

