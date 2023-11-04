Bookmakers have set player props for Trae Young and others when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Atlanta Hawks at Smoothie King Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -114)

The 25.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average (23.5).

His rebounding average -- six per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Williamson's assists average -- 2.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Saturday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Saturday's over/under for Young is 24.5 points, 3.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 2.5).

Young averages 10 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Young averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Saturday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 20.5 points. That's 0.8 fewer than his season average of 21.3.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Saturday's assist over/under for Murray (5.5) is the same as his season-long assist average.

Murray has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

