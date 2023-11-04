The Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1) take on the Nashville Predators (4-6) at Rogers Place on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO. The Oilers fell to the Dallas Stars 4-3 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-185) Predators (+150) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been listed as an underdog seven times this season, and won twice.

Nashville has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Predators.

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in three of 10 games this season.

Predators vs Oilers Additional Info

Predators vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 25 (25th) Goals 27 (22nd) 36 (27th) Goals Allowed 30 (14th) 7 (15th) Power Play Goals 10 (6th) 10 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (24th)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators' 27 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

The Predators' 30 total goals allowed (three per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their -3 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

