In the upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Tyson Barrie to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

Barrie is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

