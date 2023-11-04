The Florida Atlantic Owls should come out on top in their matchup versus the UAB Blazers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida Atlantic (-1) Toss Up (59.5) Florida Atlantic 31, UAB 28

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

So far this season, the Blazers have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

UAB is a 3-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1 point or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Blazers' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for UAB this season is 0.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Owls are 3-3-1 this season.

In games it has played as 1-point favorites or more, Florida Atlantic has an ATS record of 1-1-1.

The Owls have seen three of its seven games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 5.4 higher than the average total in Florida Atlantic games this season.

Blazers vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 25.9 23.9 20.5 22.5 31.3 25.3 UAB 29 37.6 33.3 31.8 24.8 43.5

