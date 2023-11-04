The UAB Blazers (2-6) are slight, 1-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The game's over/under is 60.5.

Florida Atlantic is putting up 350 yards per game on offense (95th in the FBS), and rank 87th defensively, yielding 389.8 yards allowed per game. UAB ranks 63rd in points per game (29), but it has been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 37.6 points surrendered per contest.

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -1 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -115 -105

UAB Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Blazers are accumulating 451 yards per game (-14-worst in college football) and allowing 394.3 (85th), ranking them among the poorest squads offensively.

In their past three games, the Blazers are scoring 32.3 points per game (61st in college football) and giving up 40.3 per game (-116-worst).

UAB is 75th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (253.7 per game), and 101st in passing yards conceded (198.7).

The Blazers are 54th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (197.3), and -74-worst in rushing yards allowed (195.7).

In their past three contests, the Blazers have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, UAB has gone over the total twice.

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB's ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.

The Blazers have covered the spread three times this year (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Five of UAB's eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

This season, UAB has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

UAB has entered six games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is in those contests.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 1,905 yards (238.1 per game) while completing 74.4% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 135 yards with four touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr.'s team-high 410 rushing yards have come on 83 carries, with nine touchdowns. He also leads the team with 271 receiving yards (33.9 per game) on 26 catches.

Isaiah Jacobs has racked up 55 carries and totaled 249 yards with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer paces his team with 430 receiving yards on 27 catches with four touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has put together a 354-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 49 targets.

Desmond Little has collected four sacks to pace the team, while also picking up three TFL and 19 tackles.

Michael Moore, UAB's top tackler, has 44 tackles and three TFL this year.

BJ Mayes has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 24 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

