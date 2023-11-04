With the college football season entering Week 10, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the Big Ten. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for details on how to watch.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan State Spartans 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 Peacock Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Penn State Nittany Lions at Maryland Terrapins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

