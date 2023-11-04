Week 10 Big Ten Scores & Results
College football Week 10 action includes six games with Big Ten teams. Read below to get up-to-date results and key players.
Week 10 Big Ten Results
Michigan State 20 Nebraska 17
- Pregame Favorite: Nebraska (-3)
- Pregame Total: 34.5
Michigan State Leaders
- Passing: Katin Houser (13-for-20, 165 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Nathan Carter (15 ATT, 50 YDS)
- Receiving: Montorie Foster (8 TAR, 4 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
Nebraska Leaders
- Passing: Heinrich Haarberg (12-for-28, 129 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Emmett Johnson (13 ATT, 57 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Thomas Fidone II (4 TAR, 3 REC, 43 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Michigan State
|Nebraska
|295
|Total Yards
|283
|232
|Passing Yards
|129
|63
|Rushing Yards
|154
|0
|Turnovers
|3
Indiana 20 Wisconsin 14
- Pregame Favorite: Wisconsin (-7.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Indiana Leaders
- Passing: Brendan Sorsby (19-for-31, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Josh Henderson (15 ATT, 40 YDS)
- Receiving: Donaven McCulley (8 TAR, 5 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
Wisconsin Leaders
- Passing: Braedyn Locke (21-for-41, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Cade Yacamelli (10 ATT, 48 YDS)
- Receiving: Bryson Green (7 TAR, 4 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Indiana
|Wisconsin
|261
|Total Yards
|344
|186
|Passing Yards
|243
|75
|Rushing Yards
|101
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 10 Big Ten Games
Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)
