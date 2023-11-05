Alvin Kamara has a tough matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears allow 78.8 rushing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Kamara, on 86 carries, has rushed for a team-best 320 total yards (64 ypg) while scoring two rushing TDs. Kamara has accumulated 39 catches this season for 228 yards and one touchdown.

Kamara vs. the Bears

Kamara vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Bears have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Kamara will face the NFL's third-ranked run defense this week. The Bears concede 78.8 yards on the ground per game.

The Bears have the No. 6 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up four this season (0.5 per game).

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-118)

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in four of his five opportunities this season (80.0%).

The Saints have passed 56.4% of the time and run 43.6% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 235 rushes this season. He's taken 86 of those carries (36.6%).

Kamara has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored three of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

He has 18 red zone carries for 39.1% of the team share (his team runs on 54.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Kamara Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Kamara has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (four of five).

Kamara has been targeted on 44 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season (14.5% target share).

He is averaging 5.2 yards per target (122nd in league play), racking up 228 yards on 44 passes thrown his way.

Kamara, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kamara (six red zone targets) has been targeted 15.8% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 17 ATT / 59 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 12 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 13 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs

