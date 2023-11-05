Chris Olave will be up against the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints meet the Chicago Bears in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Olave has 44 catches for a team-leading 517 yards and one TD this campaign. He has been targeted 77 times.

Olave vs. the Bears

Olave vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

Olave will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears concede 262.3 passing yards per contest.

The Bears' defense ranks 31st in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Olave Receiving Insights

Olave, in four of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Olave has 25.3% of his team's target share (77 targets on 304 passing attempts).

He has 517 receiving yards on 77 targets to rank 93rd in NFL play with 6.7 yards per target.

Olave, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Olave (six red zone targets) has been targeted 15.8% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

