When Foster Moreau suits up for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 9 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Moreau has put up a 92-yard year thus far (23.0 yards per game), with one touchdown, hauling in 10 balls on 11 targets.

In one of four games this year, Moreau has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0

