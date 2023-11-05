Will Michael Thomas Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Thomas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Thomas' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Thomas has been targeted 61 times, with season stats of 439 yards on 38 receptions (11.6 per catch) and one TD.
Michael Thomas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Saints have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Jimmy Graham (LP/rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Lynn Bowden Jr. (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
Week 9 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Thomas 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|61
|38
|439
|97
|1
|11.6
Thomas Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|8
|5
|61
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|9
|7
|55
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|6
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|6
|4
|53
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|7
|4
|65
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|8
|5
|45
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|7
|3
|42
|1
|Week 8
|@Colts
|7
|4
|68
|0
