Michael Thomas has a good matchup when his New Orleans Saints face the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears give up 262.3 passing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Thomas has pulled down 38 passes on 61 targets for 439 yards and one TD, averaging 54.9 yards per game.

Thomas vs. the Bears

Thomas vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Bears have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Bears yield 262.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears have the No. 31 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 17 this season (2.1 per game).

Michael Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in five of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has 20.1% of his team's target share (61 targets on 304 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (79th in league play), picking up 439 yards on 61 passes thrown his way.

Thomas, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 6.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Thomas has been targeted nine times in the red zone (23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 4 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

