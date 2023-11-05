Best bets are available for when the New Orleans Saints (4-4) host the Chicago Bears (2-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

When is Saints vs. Bears?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Saints winning by a considerably larger margin (12.6 points). Take the Saints.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Saints an 81.5% chance to win.
  • The Saints have won three of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline this season (42.9%).
  • New Orleans has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -440 or shorter.
  • The Bears have been underdogs in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.
  • This season, Chicago has been at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: New Orleans (-9.5)
    • The Saints have covered the spread twice over eight games with a set spread.
    • The Bears have covered the spread twice over eight games with a set spread.
    • Chicago has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (41)
    • The two teams average a combined 1.8 more points per game (42.8) than this matchup's total of 41 points.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 5.6 more points per game (46.6) than this game's total of 41 points.
    • Two of the Saints' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
    • Out of the Bears' eight games with a set total, six have hit the over (75%).

    Alvin Kamara Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 64.0 2 45.6 1

    D.J. Moore Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 86.4 5

