Best Bets, Odds for the Saints vs. Bears Game – Week 9
Best bets are available for when the New Orleans Saints (4-4) host the Chicago Bears (2-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
When is Saints vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Saints winning by a considerably larger margin (12.6 points). Take the Saints.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Saints an 81.5% chance to win.
- The Saints have won three of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline this season (42.9%).
- New Orleans has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -440 or shorter.
- The Bears have been underdogs in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.
- This season, Chicago has been at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New Orleans (-9.5)
- The Saints have covered the spread twice over eight games with a set spread.
- The Bears have covered the spread twice over eight games with a set spread.
- Chicago has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- The two teams average a combined 1.8 more points per game (42.8) than this matchup's total of 41 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 5.6 more points per game (46.6) than this game's total of 41 points.
- Two of the Saints' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
- Out of the Bears' eight games with a set total, six have hit the over (75%).
Alvin Kamara Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|64.0
|2
|45.6
|1
D.J. Moore Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|86.4
|5
