The New Orleans Saints (4-4) play the Chicago Bears (2-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. An over/under of 42 points has been set for the outing.

If you're planning to place some in-game wagers on the Saints' upcoming matchup versus the Bears, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Saints vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Saints have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.6 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have had the lead three times and have been behind five times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In eight games this year, the Saints have won the second quarter three times, lost four times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost four times, and tied one time in eight games this year.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Saints have won the third quarter in six games and have tied two games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 0.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Out of eight games this season, the Bears have won the third quarter two times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

In eight games this year, the Saints have won the fourth quarter three times, lost four times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bears have outscored their opponent in that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Saints vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Saints have had the lead four times (3-1 in those games) and have trailed four times (1-3).

The Bears have been winning after the first half three times (2-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half five times (0-5) in eight games this year.

2nd Half

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season, lost the second half in two games, and tied in the second half in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.0 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.4 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in two games.

