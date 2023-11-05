One of the top pass-catchers in football will be featured when D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Check out player props for the Saints' and Bears' top contributors in this matchup.

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +420

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

D.J. Moore Touchdown Odds

Moore Odds to Score First TD: +1100

Moore Odds to Score Anytime TD: +480

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 250.5 (-113) - - Taysom Hill - 17.5 (-120) - Juwan Johnson - - 19.5 (-113) Alvin Kamara - 56.5 (-113) 38.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 60.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 31.5 (-113) Michael Thomas - - 50.5 (-113)

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 59.5 (-113) D'Onta Foreman - 39.5 (-113) - Darnell Mooney - - 26.5 (-113) Cole Kmet - - 30.5 (-113) Roschon Johnson - 29.5 (-113) 12.5 (-111) Tyson Bagent 190.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) -

