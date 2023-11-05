The Chicago Bears (2-6) visit the New Orleans Saints (4-4) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Bears

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Saints Insights

The Saints score 5.9 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bears allow (27.3).

The Saints average only 8.1 more yards per game (349.1), than the Bears give up per contest (341.0).

New Orleans rushes for 106.0 yards per game, 27.2 more than the 78.8 Chicago allows per outing.

The Saints have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bears have forced (9).

Saints Home Performance

At home, the Saints score 16.3 points per game and concede 24.0. That's less than they score overall (21.4), but more than they allow (19.3).

The Saints accumulate 318.3 yards per game at home (30.8 less than their overall average), and concede 322.7 at home (26.3 more than overall).

In home games, New Orleans racks up 234.7 passing yards per game and gives up 212.3. That's less than it gains overall (243.1), and more than it allows (189.5).

At home, the Saints accumulate 83.7 rushing yards per game and concede 110.3. That's less than they gain overall (106.0), and more than they allow (106.9).

At home, the Saints convert 31.3% of third downs and allow 31.6% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (35.8%) and allow (32.4%) overall.

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Houston L 20-13 FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville L 31-24 Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis W 38-27 FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago - CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 11/26/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 12/3/2023 Detroit - FOX

