How to Watch the Alabama A&M vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers battle the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama A&M vs. UAB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs scored 12.8 fewer points per game last year (56.8) than the Blazers gave up to opponents (69.6).
- Alabama A&M went 14-9 last season when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Blazers averaged were 9.6 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (61.3).
- UAB went 12-9 last season when scoring more than 61.3 points.
Alabama A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/18/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
