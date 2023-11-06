The UAB Blazers battle the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M vs. UAB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs scored 12.8 fewer points per game last year (56.8) than the Blazers gave up to opponents (69.6).
  • Alabama A&M went 14-9 last season when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.
  • Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Blazers averaged were 9.6 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (61.3).
  • UAB went 12-9 last season when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/9/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
11/18/2023 Tennessee Tech - Alabama A&M Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.