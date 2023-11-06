The UAB Blazers battle the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Alabama A&M vs. UAB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs scored 12.8 fewer points per game last year (56.8) than the Blazers gave up to opponents (69.6).

Alabama A&M went 14-9 last season when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Blazers averaged were 9.6 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (61.3).

UAB went 12-9 last season when scoring more than 61.3 points.

