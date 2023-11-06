Alabama vs. Morehead State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Alabama Crimson Tide go up against the Morehead State Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Morehead State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Alabama vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Morehead State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-21.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-21.5)
|144.5
|-8000
|+1800
Alabama vs. Morehead State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Alabama covered 21 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 34 times last season.
- Morehead State compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread last year.
- In Eagles games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.
