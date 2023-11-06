Monday's contest at Foster Auditorium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) going head to head against the Alabama State Hornets (0-0) at 5:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-52 win as our model heavily favors Alabama.

The Hornets went 16-15 during the 2022-23 season.

Alabama State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Alabama State vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 80, Alabama State 52

Alabama State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets' -214 scoring differential last season (outscored by 6.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per contest (310th in college basketball).

In SWAC action, Alabama State averaged 3.5 more points (66.8) than overall (63.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Hornets scored 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 59.2.

Alabama State gave up 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.6 on the road.

