The Alabama State Hornets play the Alabama Crimson Tide at Foster Auditorium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 5:30 PM ET.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama State vs. Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, just 2.9 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.

When Alabama State allowed fewer than 70.0 points last season, it went 10-4.

Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Crimson Tide scored were only 0.2 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (70.2).

Alabama went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 12.0% lower than the 53.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.

The Hornets shot at a 38.0% clip from the field last season, 8.2 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.

Alabama State Schedule