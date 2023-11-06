The Alabama Crimson Tide will begin their 2023-24 season against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Alabama State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, just 2.9 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide gave up.

Alabama State went 10-4 last season when allowing fewer than 70 points.

Last year, the 70 points per game the Crimson Tide averaged were just 0.2 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (70.2).

Alabama went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 12% lower than the 53.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.

The Hornets shot 38% from the field, 8.2% lower than the 46.2% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.

Alabama Schedule