The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) are heavy, 15.5-point favorites against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -15.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Bulldogs were 15-13-0 last season.

Butler won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter last year.

The Bulldogs have a 95.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Eastern Michigan covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.

The Eagles played as an underdog of +1000 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Eastern Michigan has a 9.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 10 35.7% 65.3 137.5 67.9 148.7 139.4 Eastern Michigan 21 72.4% 72.2 137.5 80.8 148.7 151.2

Additional Butler vs Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 65.3 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles allowed.

Butler had a 4-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 80.8 points.

The Eagles put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, only 4.3 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

Eastern Michigan put together a 9-5 ATS record and a 6-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 15-13-0 3-1 10-18-0 Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 2-1 13-16-0

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Eastern Michigan 10-6 Home Record 6-7 3-9 Away Record 2-13 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.