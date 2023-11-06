Monday's contest between the Auburn Tigers (0-0) and Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-0) matching up at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 70-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Auburn, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Gamecocks went 16-14 during the season.

Jacksonville State vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Jacksonville State vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 70, Jacksonville State 56

Jacksonville State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks had a +138 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They put up 62.5 points per game to rank 233rd in college basketball and allowed 57.9 per contest to rank 34th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Jacksonville State scored 60.3 points per game in CUSA action, and 62.5 overall.

The Gamecocks put up more points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (58.6) last season.

At home, Jacksonville State conceded 56.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than it allowed away (58.6).

