The Denver Nuggets (6-1) are favored (by 5.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSNO

ALT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Pelicans 103

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.8)

Nuggets (-12.8) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.2

The Pelicans (4-2-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 9.6% more often than the Nuggets (4-3-0) this year.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Denver does it in fewer games (28.6% of the time) than New Orleans (33.3%).

The Nuggets have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season while the Pelicans have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-0).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are 23rd in the NBA in points scored (108.2 per game) and 13th in points allowed (111).

New Orleans is 19th in the league in rebounds per game (43.8) and worst in rebounds conceded (51.5).

This season the Pelicans are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New Orleans is fifth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.7 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (14.3 per game).

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 24th in the league in 3-point makes (11.3 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.